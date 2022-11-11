City files formal complaint seeking closure of club after fatal shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington filed a formal complaint against Premier Food and Beverage, and the owners of the bar, one week after a shooting killed a man working inside a nearby restaurant.

The formal complaint was filed in Cabell County Circuit Court on Nov. 10 stating that Premier and the owners “have failed on three occasions to manage the establishment in such a manner to provide for the protection of patrons of the bar and citizens and guests of the City of Huntington.”

The complaint states four people have been shot near the bar in the past eight months. The city is asking the court to declare the bar a public nuisance and shut it down for good.

City of Huntington attorney Scott Damron released the following statement regarding the complaint:

Today, the City of Huntington filed a lawsuit against the Premier Pub and Grill, the purported owners of the limited liability company that operates the bar, and the property owner. The City will be seeking a declaration from the Court holding the operation of the bar to be a public nuisance. We are seeking this ruling because the bar and its patrons have been involved in three shootings, with one resulting in the murder of an innocent person, in the last eight months. This simply does not occur with bars that are properly managed. We acknowledge that one of the bar owners accepted responsibility on a recent television news broadcast, and we hope that the owners do the right thing and close the bar permanently. If not, we stand prepared to pursue closure through the public nuisance process. Concurrent with the lawsuit, a resolution is pending before the Huntington City Council to declare the bar a public nuisance under applicable state law. The actions being taken at this time are consistent with Mayor Williams’ statements regarding the necessity of having the bar closed.

Meanwhile, Huntington City Council’s Public Safety Committee will meet on Nov. 14 at 6:15 p.m. to consider a resolution to declare the bar a public nuisance.

On Nov. 4, a shooting took place outside of Premier Bar & Grill and a stray bullet hit and killed Joe Bryan, a worker inside D.P. Dough.

Two men have been charged in connection with that shooting.

