Crash involving tractor-trailer closes I-64 West(WECT)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 West are closed early Wednesday evening in Charleston due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. near the Washington Street exit (Exit 58C).

Traffic headed north toward the I-64 split at I-77 and I-79 is also affected.

Dispatchers say one person has been transported, and another is being evaluated at the scene.

It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed.

