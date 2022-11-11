Crash involving tractor-trailer closes I-64 West

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 64 West are closed early Wednesday evening in Charleston due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. near the Washington Street exit (Exit 58C).

Traffic headed north toward the I-64 split at I-77 and I-79 is also affected.

Dispatchers say one person has been transported, and another is being evaluated at the scene.

It is unknown how long the lanes will be closed.

