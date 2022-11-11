‘Dangerous fugitive’ shot in officer-involved incident

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A “dangerous fugitive” from outside the region was shot Thursday in an officer-involved incident near Pax in Fayette County, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Investigators say the shooting happened after two fugitives, one from Chicago and the other from western Virginia, barricaded themselves inside a bedroom of a home in the 200 block of Horse Creek Road. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, officers were attempting to serve a warrant at the time.

Before a SWAT team could arrive, one of the fugitives came out of the bedroom with a firearm and pointed it toward officers, the release states.

A Deputy U.S. Marshal responded, shooting the suspect. First aid was provided on the scene, and he was taken to a hospital. The other fugitive was arrested after a brief struggle.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting.

The names of the fugitives have not been released yet.

