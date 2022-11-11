Driver crashes into Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly driver crashed a car Thursday evening into a home in Huntington, city police say.

The incident was reported before 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 31st Street. That is in the city’s east end.

Despite the damage, police say no one was hurt.

Huntington Police Department officers say an elderly woman was driving when she lost control for unknown reasons.

The homeowner was home at the time and had stepped outside to take his dogs out when he heard the crash. No one was actually inside the home at the time of the accident.

Police say an EMS crew checked on the driver, who said she didn’t want to go to the hospital.

