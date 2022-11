HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon sent a car into Beard Mortuary in Huntington.

Dispatchers tell us before the crash, one of the drivers had been travelling the wrong direction along 3rd Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time.

