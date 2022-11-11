Ironton Elementary school honors veterans

IRONTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Veterans were honored at Ironton Elementary school with breakfast, and a program giving thanks for their service.

“This was wonderful,” said Navy veteran Tony Martin. “From start to finish they did a great job. As a veteran I can tell you I truly appreciated it.”

Ironton High School students gave presentations on the meaning and history of Veterans Day.

“I never expected Ironton to have anything like this,” said Air Force veteran Stanley Mills. “It impressed me, because there’s been a lot of changes from when I went in to what the service is now.”

Ironton alumni in the military spoke to their hometown about what service means to them.

“It was an honor to be back here in my community and be able to speak in front of these kids,” said Army veteran and Ironton graduate Ethan Duncan.

The kids got a better understanding of what makes Veterans Day and their loved ones in the military so special.

“I think it’s important for these kids to understand veterans, veterans service, and their service to their country,” said Duncan.

“All of us learned, when you go in, you sign this blank check,” said Martin. “It’s a blank check, payable to our country that says we will give up any price, including dying, to keep you free.”

“I’m impressed with the way they do take it in,” said Mills. “They’re our future.”

