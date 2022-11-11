Man dies in overnight crash

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 141 near mile post 2.
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 141 near mile post 2.(MGN)
By Shannon Litton
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash.

It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2.

Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, Martin was traveling south on State Route 141 when he drove off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

His 1997 Honda Civic kept overturning until it eventually struck a tree.

The road was closed for about two hours as troopers and first responders processed the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the fire started in the back of the house, but they are not sure of the cause yet.
Child dies, mother hospitalized after house fire
A cross and flowers have been placed at the site of the fatal crash along Route 10 in Harts.
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
Firefighters say the fire started inside an abandoned home and spread to multiple homes on the...
Early morning fire damages multiple homes
Deputies investigating shooting; victim seriously injured
Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Man wanted in theft at local Walmart
Man wanted in theft at local Walmart
A cross and flowers have been placed at the site of the fatal crash along Route 10 in Harts.
Classmates grieving after Chapmanville student killed in crash
Driver crashes into Huntington home
Driver crashes into Huntington home
Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school
Abandoned puppies rescued near elementary school