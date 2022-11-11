Man dies in overnight crash

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Troopers with the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash.

It happened just before 12:30 Friday morning on State Route 141 near mile post 2.

Troopers say Gregory C. Martin, 24, of Gallipolis died in the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, Martin was traveling south on State Route 141 when he drove off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.

His 1997 Honda Civic kept overturning until it eventually struck a tree.

The road was closed for about two hours as troopers and first responders processed the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

