Man wanted in theft at local Walmart
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding a man wanted for theft at a local Walmart store.
According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday, Nov. 7 at the Walmart along U.S. 60 in Huntington.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call investigators with the sheriff’s office’s Detective Division. That number is 304-634-4672. Deputies say callers will remain anonymous.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.