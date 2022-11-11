Man wanted in theft at local Walmart

Man wanted in theft at local Walmart
By Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding a man wanted for theft at a local Walmart store.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday, Nov. 7 at the Walmart along U.S. 60 in Huntington.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call investigators with the sheriff’s office’s Detective Division. That number is 304-634-4672. Deputies say callers will remain anonymous.

