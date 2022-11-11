ReFashion Show at Huntington Mall

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Amateur models and designers from throughout West Virginia are invited to highlight their unique outfits made from recyclable materials during the 20th annual ReFashion Show, sponsored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia. This year’s ReFashion Show is scheduled for 1 p.m. on November 19, near Macy’s inside the Huntington Mall.

ReFashion Show outfits can be made from a wide range of materials, including: newspaper, aluminum cans, cardboard, plastic water bottles, paper products and other waste products destined for the recycling center or a landfill.

The show is open to any age. Participants are divided into two age categories – 13 and under; 14 and over – based on the age of the designer, not the model. Themed categories include the Shopping Challenge, Newspaper Challenge, Cosplay Comic-Con and General.

Each age category winner receives $250 for first place, $100 for second, and $50 for third. The themed category winners receive a $50 gift card.

Registration is conducted the day of the event, beginning at 11 a.m. Models under 18 must have parental consent. To obtain a ReFashion Show release form or for more information call 304-414-1122, email ReFashion@wvrecycles.org, or visit www.wvrecycles.com.

