I-77 back open after tractor-trailer crash

UPDATE 11/11/22 @ 4:50 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 77 is back open late Friday afternoon after an accident involving two tractor-trailers in the Ripley area, Jackson County 911 dispatchers say.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. near mile-marker 139.

It’s unclear if any injuries were involved, but all lanes have since reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Jackson County are on the scene Friday afternoon of an accident involving two tractor-trailers.

At this time, both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Ripley are closed, according to dispatchers. The accident happened just after 3 p.m. near mile-marker 139.

