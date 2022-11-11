Tractor-trailer accident shuts down interstate in Jackson County

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Martina Bills
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Jackson County are on the scene Friday afternoon of an accident involving two tractor-trailers.

At this time, both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Ripley are closed, according to dispatchers. The accident happened just after 3 p.m. near mile-marker 139.

