Tractor-trailer accident shuts down interstate in Jackson County

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews in Jackson County are on the scene Friday afternoon of an accident involving two tractor-trailers.

At this time, both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Ripley are closed, according to dispatchers. The accident happened just after 3 p.m. near mile-marker 139.

