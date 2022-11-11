Weekend chill down for tailgaters

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a daylong soaking rain delivered a healthy accumulation across the region the good news is the brush fire risk has been squashed comprehensively. One to two inches fell on Friday making up for the lack of rain all fall. Now behind the rain a cooler air mass will be arriving tonight and turning progressively chillier as the weekend goes by. Whether we get some wet snowflakes mixed with Saturday showers or some flurries on Sunday will be a site by site event.

Tonight’s lows will dip back into the low 40s by dawn with 30s realized in part of Interior Ohio and Northern Kentucky. Saturday’s skies will remain leaden grey with a stiff northwest breeze adding a wind chill for tailgaters at the Joan (3:30 kick versus App State) and at WVU ( high noon start against the Sooners). Any daytime shower may be mixed with some wet snowflakes. Look for temperatures to stay near 40 during the afternoon. Then Saturday night a band of snow showers and flurries will leave behind a coating of snow at your favorite ski lodge while some valley towns get their first flurry of the autumn.

Sunday should stay mainly cloudy with highs barely above 40 degrees. Sunday night as skies clear temperatures will dip into the 20s rendering any tender plant helpless unless covered or brought inside.

Monday will be the bluest sky day next week with highs in the chilly 40s. Tuesday a southern storm will bring a chilly rain perhaps mixed with sleet at the start then later next week a colder air mass still will arrive and with it comes the prospects of our first dusting of snow!

