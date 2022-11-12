Business Improvement District making strides toward goals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Business Improvement District was created a little more than a year ago to promote, beautify and improve facilities in Charleston.

With a nearly $100,000 commitment from property owners between Virginia, Court, Washington, and Summers Street and $50,000 from the city of Charleston, Lewis Payne, president of the Business Improvement District Lewis Payne said that investment has turned into much more.

“We’ve turned that into over $700,000 in applying for grants,” he said.

Payne said the grant money has allowed them to bring on staff to begin working toward bigger plans.

A plan Payne and Susie Salisbury with the Charleston Area Alliance said will change the way downtown looks.

“If we can get some of these concepts down in a nice color picture, people start to see the vision and it’s much easier to buy into that vision and really understand what the whole purpose of even doing the business improvement district is,” Salisbury said.

Payne said the estimated cost of the plan is around $14 million, and both he and Salisbury are confident it can happen within 10 years.

“We want new businesses downtown, we want it to be cleaner, we want property values to go up,” he said. “We don’t want for rent signs on the side of a building. We want to see everybody’s building full.”

Payne said, in the next year, improvements to the district will be coming in the form of new public art and new street lighting.

