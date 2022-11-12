First Warning Forecast | Major chill-down has arrived

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The remnants of Nicole brought a healthy dose of rainfall across the region on Friday. A strong cold front then pushed through the area overnight, but the cold air is taking a bit of time to filter in. Nonetheless, the chill will be felt all weekend long. A southern system zipping through the region on Saturday brings another quick shot of rain. Then, even colder air and lingering moisture provide the opportunity for flurries to fly Saturday night, with light accumulating snow in the mountains. Sunday turns drier but stays mostly cloudy and chilly. And the chill stays put all next week with occasional chances for rain and flakes.

Saturday morning starts cloudy with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Many areas are dry, but patches of mist and drizzle are being seen.

From mid to late Saturday morning, a round of showers arrives across the region and lasts through early to mid afternoon. Scioto, Jackson, Vinton, and Athens counties in Ohio will be real close to a rain/snow line and may see some flakes mixing in. Afternoon temperatures cannot be called “high” temperatures today as they will be dropping to near 40 degrees by sunset.

Saturday evening stays cloudy and mostly dry outside of patchy mist or drizzle. Temperatures continue dropping to the mid 30s by midnight.

Saturday night sees scattered flurries as low temperatures remain steady in the mid 30s. Light snow accumulations are likely in the mountains where temperatures are colder.

After some lingering flurries early on, Sunday turns drier but stays mostly cloudy and chilled with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Monday turns mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 40s. Be warned: this will be the “warmest” day of the week.

Another system arrives on Tuesday bringing added cloud cover and the potential for showers. High temperatures reach the mid 40s.

Wednesday stays mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers possible late in the day, overnight, and into Thursday morning. High temperatures yet again reach the mid 40s.

Thursday’s temperatures only rise to near 40 degrees in the afternoon, but the day trends drier under a mix of clouds and sun.

Friday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures stuck in the mid 40s.

