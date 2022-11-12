First Warning Forecast | Staying chilled, but turning drier for finish to weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just a week after near-record high temperatures in the 80s, this Saturday brought the opposite end of the spectrum with a dreary, chilled rain and mist. It is a sign that colder weather is here...and here to stay for awhile. As temperatures drop to the 30s overnight, some flakes will fly, and light accumulations of snow can be expected in the mountains. Sunday afternoon turns drier but stays mostly cloudy. Even as the sun comes back out on Monday, afternoon temperatures struggle to rise and will be stuck in the 40s for the entire week ahead. Another chance for rain and perhaps some snow comes in the Tuesday-Thursday time frame.

Saturday evening stays cloudy sees areas of mist/drizzle. Temperatures remain fairly steady in the mid 30s through midnight.

Saturday night sees scattered flurries as low temperatures remain steady in the mid 30s. Light snow accumulations are likely in the mountains where temperatures are colder.

After some lingering flurries early on, Sunday turns drier but stays mostly cloudy and chilled with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Monday turns mostly sunny with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 40s. Be warned: this will be the “warmest” day of the week.

Another system arrives on Tuesday bringing added cloud cover and the potential for showers, especially later in the day. High temperatures reach the mid 40s.

Wednesday stays mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers possible late in the day, overnight, and into Thursday morning. High temperatures yet again reach the mid 40s.

Thursday’s temperatures only rise to near 40 degrees in the afternoon, but the day trends drier under a continued mostly cloudy sky.

Friday sees a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures stuck in the mid 40s.

Despite more sunshine, Saturday afternoon stays near 40 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.