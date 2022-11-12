Play of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers

Play of the Week | Ironton
By Keith Morehouse
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Our Play of the Week this Football Friday Night belongs to the Ironton Fighting Tigers.

With the Portsmouth West Senators trying to stop the bleeding, Mitchell Irwin flings it toward the endzone -- batted up in the air and Ironton’s Landen Wilson comes down with an interception at the one-yard line to keep West off the board.

For more, tap on the video link with this story.

