Veteran wins free dental implants from Graf Dental Surgery

Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg has chosen to give one veteran a personalized, lifelong smile through dental implants -- free of charge.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To help give back to the men and women who fought for our country, Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg has chosen to give one veteran a personalized, lifelong smile through dental implants.

“We just want to be able to show our appreciation to them because they deserve it and there are a lot of veterans who are struggling,” Dr. Thomas Graf said.

The surgery is a full Mouth Rehabilitation, or All-on-X procedure, valued up to $50,000, free of charge.

Taylor served numerous years in Vietnam, fighting in multiple battles. He was later diagnosed with PTSD and struggles with his oral health -- in the submission letter from his wife, she says Taylor’s teeth are just falling out.

“I would just like to be able to smile like I did about five or ten years ago ... it would just make things a whole lot better for me,” Taylor said.

After finding out he won the procedure, Taylor beamed with joy.

“Thank you so much; I can’t thank you enough,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

