First Warning Forecast | No escape from winterlike chill this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - What goes up, must come down. After most days these past couple weeks felt like spring or summer, Sunday’s weather was like mid-winter: cloudy and cold with occasional flurries. And the chill is going nowhere anytime soon. Through the rest of the week, afternoon temperatures will not get out of the 40s, and most mornings start well below freezing. Sunshine breaks out for a brief time on Monday before another system brings clouds and more opportunities for rain and snow from Tuesday through Thursday. Finally by the weekend does drier and brighter look to return, but the chill stays firmly put.

Sunday evening stays mostly cloudy as temperatures remain fairly steady in the low to mid 30s.

Some breaks in the clouds Sunday night will allow temperatures to drop to the mid to upper 20s.

Monday starts with partial cloudiness but turns mostly sunny by the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s.

Another system arrives on Tuesday bringing added cloud cover and the potential for showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures reach the mid 40s.

Wednesday stays mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers possible late in the day, overnight, and into Thursday morning. High temperatures yet again reach the mid 40s.

Thursday’s temperatures only rise to near 40 degrees in the afternoon, but the day trends drier under a continued mostly cloudy sky.

Friday sees a partly cloudy with high temperatures stuck in the low 40s.

Despite more sunshine, Saturday afternoon stays near 40 degrees.

Sunday afternoon climbs to the mid 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.