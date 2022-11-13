Snowmaking begins at Winterplace Ski Resort

GHENT, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Snowfall blanketed parts of our region on Sunday.

Winterplace Ski Resort began the snowmaking process for the upcoming winter season.

“Snow guns are in place, and we are excited to get the snowmaking underway,” said Josh Faber, General Manager at Winterplace. The snowmaking team at Winterplace will take advantage of the prime temps and continue to make snow as conditions permit. “This season is our 40th Anniversary, and we look forward to providing our guests an exceptional winter recreational experience with 100% snowmaking coverage all season long,” he added.

Snowmaking requires cold temperatures, low humidity, compressed air, a considerable amount of water, and plenty of snow guns.

Winterplace’s powerful snowmaking system consists of almost 100 fully automated fan guns, which allow the team to take advantage of shorter windows of time and make snow more efficiently.

There are also 12 miles of underground pipe and two air compressors that provide 12,000 cubic feet per minute of air throughout over 300 snow guns. “With our snowmaking system and the right conditions, we can convert 7,200 gallons-per-minute of water into snow,” said Faber. “To put that into perspective it’s enough water to fill an Olympic size pool in 1.5 hours,” he added.

Winterplace typically opens for Mid-December, but if prime weather conditions hold out, the winter season could begin earlier.

