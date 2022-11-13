Snowmaking begins at Winterplace Ski Resort

Winterplace’s powerful snowmaking system consists of almost 100 fully automated fan guns, which...
Winterplace’s powerful snowmaking system consists of almost 100 fully automated fan guns, which allow the team to take advantage of shorter windows of time and make snow more efficiently.(Winterplace Ski Resort)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GHENT, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Snowfall blanketed parts of our region on Sunday.

Winterplace Ski Resort began the snowmaking process for the upcoming winter season.

“Snow guns are in place, and we are excited to get the snowmaking underway,” said Josh Faber, General Manager at Winterplace. The snowmaking team at Winterplace will take advantage of the prime temps and continue to make snow as conditions permit. “This season is our 40th Anniversary, and we look forward to providing our guests an exceptional winter recreational experience with 100% snowmaking coverage all season long,” he added.

Winterplace Ski Resort began the snowmaking process for the upcoming winter season.
Winterplace Ski Resort began the snowmaking process for the upcoming winter season.(Winterplace Ski Resort)

Snowmaking requires cold temperatures, low humidity, compressed air, a considerable amount of water, and plenty of snow guns.

Winterplace’s powerful snowmaking system consists of almost 100 fully automated fan guns, which allow the team to take advantage of shorter windows of time and make snow more efficiently.

There are also 12 miles of underground pipe and two air compressors that provide 12,000 cubic feet per minute of air throughout over 300 snow guns. “With our snowmaking system and the right conditions, we can convert 7,200 gallons-per-minute of water into snow,” said Faber. “To put that into perspective it’s enough water to fill an Olympic size pool in 1.5 hours,” he added.

Winterplace typically opens for Mid-December, but if prime weather conditions hold out, the winter season could begin earlier.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted in theft at local Walmart
Man wanted in theft at local Walmart
West Virginia elections
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 141 near mile post 2.
Man dies in overnight crash
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
Driver crashes car into mortuary
Driver crashes into mortuary; one person injured

Latest News

Winfield vs. Point Pleasant
WV high school quarterfinals are set
Herd beats ASU
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Celebration of life held for restauraunt worker killed by stray gunfire
WSAZ Saturday Night Forecast - Nov 20
Andy's Saturday Night Forecast - Nov 12