WV high school quarterfinals are set

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Only 16 teams are left to compete for a state title in high school football and we found out Sunday morning where and when those quarterfinals games will be played. Here is the complete list of games with the WVSSAC state tournament now less than three weeks away in Wheeling.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Musselman (8-3) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (10-1) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Jefferson (8-3) at No. 2 Huntington (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Bridgeport (10-2) at No. 3 Martinsburg (9-2) – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 George Washington (9-2) at No. 4 Hurricane (9-2) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Herbert Hoover (8-2) at No. 1 Winfield (10-1) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Frankfort (10-1) at No. 4 Scott (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 North Marion (9-2) at No. 3 Roane County (11-0) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Fairmont Senior (8-3) at No. 2 Independence (10-0) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Greenbrier West (10-1) at No. 1 James Monroe (11-0) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 East Hardy (9-2) at No. 2 Williamstown (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 11 Doddridge County (9-2) at No. 3 Cameron (11-0) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic (10-1) at No. 4 Wahama (11-0) – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

