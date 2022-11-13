WV high school quarterfinals are set

Winfield vs. Point Pleasant
Winfield vs. Point Pleasant
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Only 16 teams are left to compete for a state title in high school football and we found out Sunday morning where and when those quarterfinals games will be played. Here is the complete list of games with the WVSSAC state tournament now less than three weeks away in Wheeling.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Musselman (8-3) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (10-1) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 Jefferson (8-3) at No. 2 Huntington (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 Bridgeport (10-2) at No. 3 Martinsburg (9-2) – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 George Washington (9-2) at No. 4 Hurricane (9-2) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Herbert Hoover (8-2) at No. 1 Winfield (10-1) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Frankfort (10-1) at No. 4 Scott (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 6 North Marion (9-2) at No. 3 Roane County (11-0) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Fairmont Senior (8-3) at No. 2 Independence (10-0) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Greenbrier West (10-1) at No. 1 James Monroe (11-0) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 10 East Hardy (9-2) at No. 2 Williamstown (10-1) – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

No. 11 Doddridge County (9-2) at No. 3 Cameron (11-0) – Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic (10-1) at No. 4 Wahama (11-0) – Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted in theft at local Walmart
Man wanted in theft at local Walmart
West Virginia elections
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
It happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on State Route 141 near mile post 2.
Man dies in overnight crash
Authorities in Ohio say a nursing home resident was found dead outside of the facility.
Nursing home resident found dead outside facility after missing for 2 days
Driver crashes car into mortuary
Driver crashes into mortuary; one person injured

Latest News

Herd beats ASU
WVU beats Sooners on last second field goal
Marshall beats Appalachian State 28-21
Herd wins the ‘75′ game
Ohio State crushes the Hoosiers