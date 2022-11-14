2 men convicted in murder sentenced to life without parole

Honoring Kane Roush
By Martina Bills
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two of three men convicted in the murder of a well-known high school athlete were sentenced Monday to life without possibility of parole, according to the prosecutor’s office in Meigs County.

The sentences were handed down to both Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson, both of whom were convicted of aggravated murder.

Sentencing for Richard Walker, a third man who pleaded guilty to burglary and conspiracy in connection with the case, also is expected Monday.

All three men were convicted in the Easter 2021 shooting death of Kane Roush.

Roush was well known as a star athlete for the state champion Wahama (West Virginia) High School football team in 2012. Last year, police found him on Easter Sunday -- shot multiple times and lying near an apartment complex close to his home.

