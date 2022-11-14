2 men convicted in murder sentenced to life without parole

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two of three men convicted in the murder of a well-known high school athlete were sentenced Monday to life without possibility of parole, according to the prosecutor’s office in Meigs County.

The sentences were handed down to both Jaquan Hall and Keontae Nelson, both of whom were convicted of aggravated murder.

Sentencing for Richard Walker, a third man who pleaded guilty to burglary and conspiracy in connection with the case, also is expected Monday.

All three men were convicted in the Easter 2021 shooting death of Kane Roush.

Roush was well known as a star athlete for the state champion Wahama (West Virginia) High School football team in 2012. Last year, police found him on Easter Sunday -- shot multiple times and lying near an apartment complex close to his home.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

For previous coverage:

Man charged in connection with Easter Sunday murder found guilty

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.