Connecting ATV trails to new towns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly 100,000 all-terrain vehicle riders bought permits to ride the Hatfield McCoy Trails in 2021, most traveling from hundreds of miles away -- with 25% spending $500 or more per visit.

That’s big money for convenience stores, restaurants, campgrounds and hotels.

That is if the town has direct access to the sprawling trail system.

Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, recently told lawmakers 17 towns have such access.

Many others do not, and Lusk believes the contrast is striking.

“You look at a connected community like the town of Gilbert, and you’ve got new restaurants, new hotels, new lodging places,” he said Monday. “You go a short distance away in Mingo County to Red Jacket, and you have no economic development around tourism, and the reason is connectivity. They’re not connected to the trails and literally these communities are drying up.”

Lusk suggested Sunday that lawmakers invest in parallel roads, essentially a path next to the road where ATV riders could safely drive into town. He said the idea helps riders what they need, while giving a boost to the local economy.

Lawmakers asked about how many miles of road and the ease of construction.

“The answer to that, I think would be very, very site specific and situational,” said Greg Bailey, chief deputy highway engineer for the state Division of Highways. “It’s not, ‘OK, lets build a road parallel.’ You’d have to look at all kinds of issues. Earthwork would be one thing -- just physical space.”

Bailey expressed concern about landowner agreements, enforcement and funding.

Lawmakers also asked about ATV usage in state parks. They learned it is already a success at Cabwaylingo State Forest in Wayne County, where proximity to the Hatfield McCoy Trails and a network of gas and timbering roads allowed for ATVs with virtually no impact to the environment.

“Business revenue, cabin occupancy, campground occupancy, pretty much every metric by which we measure ourself, from a business standpoint, has improved at Cabwaylingo since we did this,” Brad Reed, chief of parks and recreation for the state Division of Natural Resources, told lawmakers. “Now again, keeping in mind that Cabwaylingo is very unique. None of the other parks really have this type of trail/roads system in them that Cabway does.”

Lusk said Monday he views expansion as a step-by-step project that will take decades.

“The best thing we can do to get help from the Legislature, to get help from the state, is to show our success, and so far every place we have connected is met with some level of success,” he said.

Interim meetings for lawmakers wrap up Tuesday in the state’s Eastern Panhandle.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.