Firefighters stress kitchen safety during the holidays

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With the holidays right around the corner, some of the most delicious meals of the year are about to appear, but it’s also the time thatfirefighters say kitchen fires rise.

St. Albans Fire Marshall Chris Collins said leaving the kitchen while cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires.

“About 60% of all non-fatal injuries are people trying to put out the fire themselves. And unfortunately, if the fire is too big, they panic. They try to put it out themselves, but it’s too late.”

Collins said every they try and emphasize the importance of being safe in the kitchen but really want to drive the point home after a St. Albans fire in 2021.

“Between Thanksgiving and Christmas last year, we actually had a cooking-related fatality here in St. Albans,” He said.

Collins said there are quite a few things you can do.

This includes moving anything that can catch on fire away from the stove. Having a fire extinguisher in or very close to the kitchen and making sure there isn’t anything you can bump into on the stove and cause to spill.

He said working smoke alarms in your home is also important.

Also, if you have a grease fire in your home, don’t try and use water.

Collins said to either cover it with a lid or use your fire extinguisher.

