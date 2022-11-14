Herd soccer to hit the road for NCAA tournament

Kentucky is the number one overall seed
By Jim Treacy
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The field is set for the 2022 NCAA men’s soccer tournament as Marshall will be heading to the Tar Heel state. The 10-3-3 Herd will play at 11-4-3 Elon Thursday evening and the winner will play at #4 Virginia on Sunday.

The Kentucky Wildcats are the number one overall seed and await the winner of South Florida and Hofstra. Also on Thursday, Ohio State plays Wake Forest.

The NCAA semi-finals and finals are December 9th and 12th at Cary, NC.

