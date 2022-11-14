Miserable tuesday ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The work and school week is off to a crisp and bright start. The Monday morning frost melting away under the weak power of the November sun. Looking ahead to Tuesday a southern storm will deliver a new soaker with rainfall measuring a third to half inch. That rain will add to our security of a brush and forest fire free week ahead. The question of possible sleet at the onset of the event is a valid one. Typically, a case like this produces a bit of sleet at the onset of the event followed by a chilly rain and fog. Of course temperatures will play a role in the forecast on Tuesday so double check the radar on Andy and Brandon’s updates and of course use the WSAZ APP to help you plan your safe travels.

Officially a Winter Weather Advisory for sleet or freezing rain has been posted by the National Weather Service for eastern and southern WV from Beckley to Bluefield and Lewisburg and in the Pocahontas and Randolph County areas for possible slick road conditions.

Tonight will be clear to start with temperatures falling thru the 30s. Clouds will gather pre-dawn in conjunction with the breeze stirring. That combination should produce a steadying-off of the overnight chill in the low and mid 30s.

Tuesday will turn grey and gloomy with rain and fog much of the time, arrival time mid-morning and lasting through the afternoon. Should rain streak in ahead of schedule there is a slight risk of an icy windshield or bridge. Highs in the low 40s will feel especially chilly in the damp air.

Wednesday through Friday we return to the weekend chill and overcast we saw this past Sunday when snow flurries tantalized winter weather lovers. Snow flurries will pass on occasion with a skiff or dusting of snow likely at night. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s will see us into what looks to be a cold and dry Thanksgiving weekend ahead. That will be good news for travelers.

