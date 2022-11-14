Pelvic floor chair with LEO Health and Wellness
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lot of women suffer from incontinence when sneezing, coughing or laughing, but LEO Health and Wellness has a product that can help provide relief.
Dr. Jodelle Yount stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their pelvic floor chair.
