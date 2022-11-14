Queen of Clean | Get rid of odor in smelly shoes

Queen of Clean | Get rid of odor in smelly shoes
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

How to:

To Remove Odor Try One of These:

- 3% HYDROGEN PEROXIDE

- Put the peroxide in a spray bottle (or put a sprayer on the peroxide bottle) and spritz the inside of the shoes and let dry. This acts as a disinfectant killing bacteria.

- TEA TREE OIL - This is a Anti-Bacterial Anti - Microbial. It is great for fungal infections like athlete’s foot.

- Dilute 1 part Tea Tree Oil with 2 parts water. Spray the inside of the shoes and let them dry completely before wearing.

- USE ANY ENZYME PRODUCT TO REMOVE THE SMELL - This product is a natural enzyme that will digest the protein in the sweat. Spray it in well and allow it to dry before wearing.

- This is available at Queenofclean.com and works great on all pet stains and people stains.

Linda Says: Shoes stink because of bacteria that breeds in the warm moist environment in your shoes.

Queen of Clean offers professional and natural cleaning tips, techniques, advice, and solutions. Linda Cobb, the Queen of Clean, is a NY Times BEST selling author, with her books named “Talking Dirty with the Queen Of Clean”.

Become a FAN today and find thousands of FREE cleaning tips: https://queenofclean.com/

