School bus goes over embankment; several students injured

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a school bus was reported Monday morning along Route 40, according to Magoffin County Sheriff Carson Montgomery.

According to Sheriff Montgomery, several students were injured during the crash that happened about three miles east of Salyersville.

Some students were seriously injured, according to Sheriff Montgomery.

At least one student was flown from the scene of the crash to the hospital.

The sheriff says the crash happened on Route 40 near Mine Fork Road. He says the school bus went over an embankment.

The bus driver was also injured during the crash.

Officials tell WSAZ.com Route 40 is shut down.

EMS and rescue crews are currently on scene.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear tweeted the following statement Monday morning, “Kentucky, we have some tough news. There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving children. Kentucky State Police is on the scene and we are responding swiftly. Please join me in praying for all those involved. We will continue to share updates as available.”

Kentucky, we have some tough news. There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving children. @KyStatePolice is on the scene and we are responding swiftly. Please join me in praying for all those involved. We will continue to share updates as available. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 14, 2022

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.