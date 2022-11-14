U.S. Marshals | Two men wanted in connection with drug trafficking investigation

Tyjha Ali Watson, 27, of Charleston, WV and Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, WV, both are wanted in reference to a DEA lead investigation into a drug trafficking organization.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men are wanted in connection to a DEA lead investigation into a drug trafficking organization with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force is searching for Tyjha Ali Watson, 27, of Charleston and Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington.

According to U.S. Marshals, last week, Myreo Dixon, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, to be followed by eight years of supervised release, for his key role in a drug trafficking organization.

Eleven other defendants were charged in this investigation.

All defendants charged in the original indictment have been convicted except for Watson and Figg, who remain at large, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Watson and Figg, U.S. Marshals say to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or email the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov. All tips are kept confidential.

