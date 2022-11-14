Winterplace crews begin snowmaking process for upcoming season

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sunday night, Winterplace Ski Resort fired up its snow guns for the first time this year, and now they are full steam ahead to get the slopes ready for the upcoming season.

The resort’s general manager Josh Faber says his crew works all summer to prepare the snow guns for the winter season, but one of the biggest components is the weather.

“We look at the weather probably a hundred times a day, constantly,” Faber explained. “We’re looking for that 28 degrees temperature. Wind direction plays a key role in our gun placement and then humidity’s a huge factor. When we have that window, we are gonna try to make as much as we can, and good snow, ‘cause you can make bad snow.”

Faber says quality snow is all about the amount of water that goes into it. While dryer snow if more preferred, it still takes a lot of water to create a winter wonderland.

“We’re able to pump 7,200 gallons a minute with the prime conditions. Fun little fact, that could fill up an Olympic size pool in an hour-and-a-half, so that- that’s a lot of water.”

Winterplace currently has more than 300 snow guns, but only a third of them are automated, which means employees are responsible for their performance.

“The crew’s out there. It’s non-stop, you know. You ride the chair lift to the top, you walk own checkin’ on guns. It’s a constant monitoring...adjustments. The entire day is- we work 12-hour shifts for snowmaking. We’re here to win, and they’re gonna do whatever it takes to get it done.”

And the work is far from over. Faber says crews will be working 24/7 from now until March to make snow. Winterplace Ski Resort is planning to open in mid-December.

