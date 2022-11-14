WVU parts ways with Director of Athletics Shane Lyons

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University announced Monday they have parted ways with Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons, and they have begun the search for a replacement.

The university said in a press release that President Gordon Gee has named Rob Alsop as the interim Director of Athletics. Alsop is currently WVU’s Vice President for strategic initiatives.

They said they plan on naming a new director within three to four weeks.

“I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” Gee said. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”

During Lyons’ tenure at WVU Athletics he:

· opened a new $10 million Athletic Performance Center for Olympic Sports;

· completed extensive renovations to the Milan Puskar Center, Milan Puskar Stadium and Coliseum

· finalized the $45 million Mylan Park Track and Aquatic Center

· oversaw the completion of Monongalia County Ballpark

· turned in the highest department GPA and APR scores in school history, including department high 361 student-athletes on the Big 12 Honor Roll last year

· initiated the Time2Climb campaign to increase MAC donors.

“I am confident that Rob will lead and assist our coaches, student-athletes and staff during this turning point,” Gee said. “I also know that he will lay the pathways necessary for a new athletic director to make a seamless transition into the role.”

President Gee said no changes to the football program will be made in the coming weeks.

