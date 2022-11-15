11 students released from hospital following Magoffin school bus crash

The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.
The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville.(WKYT)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a school bus crash along Route 40 Monday morning, Magoffin County Schools reports 11 students have been treated and released from the hospital.

School officials say 18 students were onboard the bus when it went over a steep embankment and landed on its side near Mine Fork Road.

According to Magoffin County Schools, the remaining students and bus driver are still hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

“We are doing our best to support and communicate with each of these families during this time,” Magoffin County Schools posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.

The accident is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

At least three people, the driver and two students, were taken from the scene Monday by helicopter.

School officials say the driver was ejected and partially pinned under the bus.

According to Magoffin County Sheriff Carson Montgomery, the accident happened about three miles east of Salyersville and only involved the school bus.

According to school officials, the bus was traveling toward Salyersville when it dropped off the pavement and into the ditch, then reentered the roadway. They say the driver appears to have overcorrected, crossing both lanes and over the embankment, striking and cutting a utility pole in half.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

