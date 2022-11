HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Taco sauce packets, plastic forks, and empty hand sanitizer bottles... these aren’t your typical Christmas decorations.

When Mrs. Kimball at Chesapeake High School asked her students to use their creativity, they turned everyday objects into art.

You can see their creations on display at the Huntington Mall.

