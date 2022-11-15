City declares bar that was scene of deadly shooting a public nuisance

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council voted Monday a night on a resolution that declares Premier Pub & Grill a public nuisance and that the business should be “abated,” or eliminated.

Council members voted unanimously to pass the resolution.

The vote comes after a deadly shooting Nov. 4 outside the bar that killed an employee of a neighboring restaurant. In a formal complaint filed in Cabell County Circuit Court on Nov. 10, the city stated that four people have been shot near the bar in the past eight months.

At Monday’s council meeting, city attorney Scott Damron outlined to the members why he believes the bar should be declared a public nuisance. Damron pointed out the multiple shootings, including the most recent and deadly shooting. He also raised concerns about the bar’s proximity to Marshall University’s campus, claiming it could put students in danger.

Joe Bryan was the worker inside D.P. Dough who was hit by a stray bullet and later died. His aunt showed up at Monday’s council meeting to take part in the public hearing portion of the meeting. She said the owner of the bar has tried to reach out to her and the family, but she does not have the desire to speak with the owner.

”I feel like if you can’t control the type of scene that a bar brings out, then that’s not the business you need to have,” she said.

During the weekend, the bar surrendered its liquor license. West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration Commissioner Fred Wooton announced Premier Pub and Grill had surrendered that license.

