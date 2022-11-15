Congressman Alex Mooney announces 2024 Senate run

(Congressman Alex Mooney - Facebook)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
West Virginia (WSAZ) – West Virginia 2nd District Congressman Alex Mooney announced a 2024 bid for the U.S. Senate Tuesday morning.

In a two-minute video, the Republican Congressman outlined his plan to flip the U.S. Senate seat currently held by incumbent Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

In a statement released by Mooney’s campaign, Mooney calls Manchin President Joe Biden’s ‘chief enabler.’

Following the announcement, Mooney Campaign Manager John Findlay commented, “Alex Mooney has already built a strong foundation with West Virginia voters, shown by his strong 2022 victories. Mooney’s proven conservative voting record and past support from President Trump make him the strongest candidate to defeat Democrat Joe Manchin, who has become far too liberal for West Virginia.”

After defeating fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley by nearly twenty points in the 2022 primary, Mooney secured his reelection to the U.S. House on November 8, winning 66 percent of votes in the second district.

Alex Mooney has been serving West Virginia in Congress since 2015. He lives in Charles Town with his wife Grace and three children.

Manchin, who is 75 years old, has not announced if he plans to run for a fourth Senate term.

