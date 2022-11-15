Dilapidated property demolition begins in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of Nitro West Virginia will soon be getting a makeover.

The city recently received $350,000 in grant funding to demolish some abandoned properties.

The first demolition of the multi-phase project began Tuesday with the first demolition of many.

The first property is right off of First Avenue, a heavily traveled area through town.

“This is the beginning of phase one where we’ll be taking down 25-30 structures here in Nitro. A lot of it strategically purchased,” said Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt. “Very excited, this is a goal we’ve been working toward for two to three years.”

Some of Nitro’s buildings have been there for more than a hundred years. The goals of this plan are to revitalize the city, and bring fresh new business to the area.

“What we have now is property that businesses just won’t use, so it just sits here empty,” Casebolt said.

“People have started to realize that as we move West Virginia forward and invite all our new friends and new Mountaineers into West Virginia. We need to clean our act up,” said West Virginia State Auditor JB McCluskey. “We need to make our towns and counties shine like we all think they should.”

Another big plus for the community is safety.

“It’s going to make it safer for the people,” Casebolt said. “Removing these old homes, you’ve constantly got people breaking into them, so it’s going to make it a whole lot better for the entire neighborhood.”

Developers hope to demolish more than two blocks worth of abandoned buildings by the end of 2023 and begin redevelopment shortly afteward.

Officials in St. Albans and in Clendenin confirm they’ve also received grant money to demolish homes and revitalize parts of their cities, too.

