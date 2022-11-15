Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years.

Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again.

“I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it smells like because it is beyond sewer I want to say it’ s between sewer and stagnated water,” said Dever.

Dever watches the water rise around he home. Hers is one of more than 200 homes in the community along Route 817 outside of St. Albans that becomes saturated with water.

“The main problem is you can’t flush you can’t cook, it’s really hard,” said Dever.“It’s sinking the house, our building is going to have to be raised for the fourth time.”

Dever said the issue has gone on for thirty years, there used to be community meetings to fix the issue but those have stopped.

She said the flooding causes black mold and other complications to her home.

“My doctor told me in 2012 to get away from but I can’t, I can’t afford to just pack up and move,” said Dever.

Dever described one of the issues she sees.

“This is suppose to come this way and go across the road. As you can see somebody filled it in,” said Dever.

Bruce White is the Kanawha County Flood Plane Manager and he said the area fills up with water because culverts are either covered up or they are not cleaned out.

White said he is meeting with the DOH Tuesday to figure out how to fix the problem and who is responsible for it.

Donald Fraley is the outreach director at Trinity Fellowship church, he hopes to use the basement of the church for Sunday School children but it has flooded ten times this year.

“Every time we get rain then the water has no where to go,” said Fraley.

Looking at the muddy walls of the basement where kids used to gather he feels like his community has been forgotten.

“If we hit a stonewall then I am going to take this to the Governor’s office because we are all West Virginians,” said Fraley.

WSAZ reached out to the DOH about the flooding issues. A spokesperson said crews are working to determine what problems exist on state and private property and review potential solutions.

