Early winter chill to follow Tuesday soaker

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A second soaking rain in a week has dome yeoman work to put the kibosh on the fall brush fire season. Tuesday’s rains accumulating a general half of an inch. That brings the past week rainfall to more than 2″. To put that in perspective the first 9 weeks of meteorological fall (September through November) featured a mere 2″ on average! As the steady rains move away the prospects of more significant rain are basically nil until Thanksgiving Day. The tradeoff for the drier weather will be a surge of cold and dry air like early winter with some snow flurries!

Tonight will remain damp and chilly with spotty mist keeping the ground wet. Temperatures will settle into 30s but stay above freezing so no icy conditions are expected. Wednesday makes the transition from the damp chill of fall to the dry cold of winter as a west wind blows. Under an overcast sky temperatures will hover near 40 in the afternoon with spotty drizzle and flurries likely. Now Wednesday night snow showers are likely to develop and with sub-freezing air in the forecast there is a strong hint at a dusting of snow as we wake up Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will be cold fall days with lots of clouds and cold wind and highs only in the upper 30s.

The weekend looks cold and dry for pre-Thanksgiving travelers with highs in the 30s and lows in the low 20s. That will set the stage for a cold Monday morning as West Virginia hunters join their Kentucky brethren during buck season.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.