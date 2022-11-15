Gov. Beshear signs executive orders regarding medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed two executive orders Tuesday afternoon regarding medical marijuana that will take effect January 1, 2023.

The first allows Kentuckians diagnosed with certain conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical cannabis legally purchased in another state.

Gov. Beshear listed the following conditions for purchase and possession of medical cannabis:

The cannabis must be lawfully purchased in the US from a state where the purchase is legal. You must keep your receipt.

The amount purchased and used must not exceed 8 ounces. That is the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony in Kentucky.

Each person must also have a certification from a licensed health care provider, showing the individual has been diagnosed with at least one of 21 medical conditions. You will need a copy of the certication.

The second executive order dealt with regulating the sale of Delta 8, which contains THC.

Medical or recreational marijuana is already legal in 37 states.

