Gov. Beshear signs executive orders regarding medical marijuana

(Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed two executive orders Tuesday afternoon regarding medical marijuana that will take effect January 1, 2023.

The first allows Kentuckians diagnosed with certain conditions to possess and use small amounts of medical cannabis legally purchased in another state.

Gov. Beshear listed the following conditions for purchase and possession of medical cannabis:

  • The cannabis must be lawfully purchased in the US from a state where the purchase is legal. You must keep your receipt.
  • The amount purchased and used must not exceed 8 ounces. That is the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony in Kentucky.
  • Each person must also have a certification from a licensed health care provider, showing the individual has been diagnosed with at least one of 21 medical conditions. You will need a copy of the certication.

The second executive order dealt with regulating the sale of Delta 8, which contains THC.

Medical or recreational marijuana is already legal in 37 states.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus goes over embankment; several students, bus driver injured
Honoring Kane Roush
2 men convicted of murder sentenced to life without parole; third also sentenced
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Tyjha Ali Watson, 27, of Charleston, WV and Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, WV, both are...
U.S. Marshals | Two men wanted in connection with drug trafficking investigation
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

Latest News

According to the Greenup County Jailer, Jeffrey Adams was last seen on Greenup Avenue.
Search for escaped inmate
Holiday gaming picks
Holiday gaming picks
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Tech deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Tech deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday