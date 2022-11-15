Herd hoops wins home opener

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first points in the Henderson Center this men’s basketball season was a dunk and that was a sign of things to come. Marshall pounded the ball inside early in the game against Tennessee Tech and got the win 91-65 and improve to 1-1 on the season. Senior Taevion Kinsey scored 28 points as he started in his 100th game for the Herd while junior Andrew Taylor scored his 1,000th point and ended up with 17.

“It was great to be back in The Cam. I thought it was a good crowd for a Monday night, but it can get better just like our team,” Herd head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the game. “We want them to keep coming and our young men are going to give you everything they got.”

Marshall shot almost 50% from the floor and held the Golden Eagles to just six made three pointers as they fall to 1-2 this year. The Herd resumes a Mid-American Conference rivalry this coming Thursday when they play at Miami of Ohio and next play at home against Coppin State on Saturday night.

Here are the highlights and post-game reaction as seen on WSAZ Sports Monday night.

