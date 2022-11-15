Kentucky Power announces plans to update miles of lines near Prestonsburg

By Keaton Hall
Published: Nov. 15, 2022
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky Power announced plans to update nine miles of power lines between Prestonsburg and Middle Creek.

Kentucky Power officials say some of these lines are nearly 100-years-old.

The new lines will be stronger and more resistant to outages.

“They’ll be a different material so they are more resilient and over all it should improve power reliability for this part of Eastern Kentucky,” said Kentucky Power Spokesperson Cynthia Wiseman.

Company officials held a town hall on Tuesday to inform the public and get their feedback.

Wiseman says they first need to establish a route.

“It’s a three-year project from start to finish, so we have a lot of time. We’re in this first phase and working on establishing the route where we will be building new transmission structures and lines,” she said.

Wiseman says they will work with landowners in the area to establish the best route.

Some at the town-hall expressed concern with the possibility of losing their land to the new lines.

“It’s not a matter of concessions as much as it is a matter of necessity,” said Les Stapleton, Floyd County Judge-Executive. “If you want better service, well you have to work with them and they will work with you.”

The project is expected to be completed by late 2025.

You can find out more about the project here.

