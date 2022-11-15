Large drug bust at home near elementary school; man arrested

Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Layne has been charged with four counts of illegal drug...
Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Layne has been charged with four counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1000 feet of a school.(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after deputies found heroin, crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and prescription pills at a home in the Betsy Layne community.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisted by troopers in the investigation into illegal drug trafficking activity at a home near an elementary school.

Deputies reported the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs and prescription pills from the home.

Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Layne has been charged with four counts of illegal drug trafficking, including trafficking within 1000 feet of a school.

Collins also faces several other drug-related charges, officials say.

Collins has been placed in the Floyd County Jail.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, three other individuals were also arrested at the home on outstanding warrants.

