Man sentenced for shooting man during argument

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who injured another man in a shooting last year in Cross Lanes was sentenced Tuesday to one to five years behind bars, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said.

James Mathis, who’s in his mid-20s and from Huntington, was charged with wanton endangerment in the Aug. 14, 2021 incident. The victim, who was shot in the chest, suffered critical injuries.

The shooting happened along Clayburn Drive.

Investigators say the incident took place after a dispute between the two men about a debt.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Mathis will receive credit for 395 days already served.

