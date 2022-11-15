Navigating conversations with children after trauma

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community grappled with shock after more than a dozen students and a bus driver were injured in a school bus crash.

As of Monday evening, 11 students were released from the hospital after the crash earlier in the day, according to Magoffin County Schools.

But there’s still a long way to recover physically and emotionally.

Amber Koch’s children go to Magoffin County Schools.

She said she was shocked when she heard about the crash.

Koch, who works as a pediatric counselor with Frontier Behavioral Health, provided crisis counseling to students and staff.

Amber Koch works as a pediatric counselor with Frontier Behavioral Health and provided crisis counseling to students and staff. (WSAZ)

“Parents and kids are struggling emotionally, and the outcome could have looked a lot different,” Koch said.

Koch said each student processes trauma differently.

She encourages parents to keep an eye on their children’s mental well-being and recognize the signs of dealing with trauma. But she also reminds them to practice extra patience.

“They [the kids] are dealing with big emotions. During that, you might see some irritability with your children, sleep regression and disturbances of sleep, and intrusion thoughts and asking questions about what if?” Koch said.

Although, there’s no guidebook, Koch said the best way to start is by finding out how they’re doing -- even if your child does not show any signs of something wrong.

“Start anywhere, especially if you have kids who are quiet nature or kids who tend to play off their emotions and feelings and offer something to lean on. You know, they must know I see you, I hear you, and we’re having these same emotions, Koch said.

Magoffin County Schools will continue to offer counseling services to impacted families.

