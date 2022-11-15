One taken to hospital after accident
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday following an accident in Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers.
Metro 911 tells WSAZ.com a single-vehicle accident happened Tuesday morning along I-64 West at the Washington Street/Civic Center exit .
Further information regarding the accident has not been released.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.