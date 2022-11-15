One taken to hospital after accident

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person was taken to the hospital Tuesday following an accident in Charleston, according to 911 dispatchers.

Metro 911 tells WSAZ.com a single-vehicle accident happened Tuesday morning along I-64 West at the Washington Street/Civic Center exit .

Further information regarding the accident has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus goes over embankment; several students, bus driver injured
Honoring Kane Roush
2 men convicted of murder sentenced to life without parole; third also sentenced
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Tyjha Ali Watson, 27, of Charleston, WV and Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, WV, both are...
U.S. Marshals | Two men wanted in connection with drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

Festival of Trees and Christmas Market
Festival of Trees and Christmas Market in Lawrence County, Ohio
Monday Health Minutes Valley Health 11/14/2022
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Bluetooth Hearing Aids with Ascent Audiology and Hearing
Bluetooth hearing aids with Ascent Audiology & Hearing
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, November 15th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast