Prison escapee captured in southern W.Va.

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of drug charges who escaped from a southern West Virginia prison has been caught, the U.S. Marshals Service said Monday night.

Kevin Davis was captured around 7 p.m. Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force. Investigators say he was hiding in a wooded area not far from the prison grounds.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Davis was convicted in eastern Tennessee for conspiracy to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment and housed at FCI in Beckley.

Davis escaped around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Meanwhile, federal officials say two men, one from Charleston and the other from Huntington, are still wanted in connection with a drug trafficking organization with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs.

For more on that story:

U.S. Marshals | Two men wanted in connection with drug trafficking investigation

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.