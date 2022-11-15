Search for escaped inmate

GREENUP COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement is searching for an inmate accused of walking away from a work program site.

According to the Greenup County Jailer, inmate Jeffrey Adams was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near a car dealership on Greenup Avenue headed towards Catlettsburg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Greenup County Detention Center at 606-473-9660.

