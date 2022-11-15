Search for escaped inmate

According to the Greenup County Jailer, Jeffrey Adams was last seen on Greenup Avenue.
According to the Greenup County Jailer, Jeffrey Adams was last seen on Greenup Avenue.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST
GREENUP COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Law enforcement is searching for an inmate accused of walking away from a work program site.

According to the Greenup County Jailer, inmate Jeffrey Adams was last seen just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near a car dealership on Greenup Avenue headed towards Catlettsburg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or Greenup County Detention Center at 606-473-9660.

