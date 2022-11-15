Submit Photos for 2022 Military and First Responder recognition trees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice are inviting West Virginians to honor members of the United States military and first responders by submitting photos for the 2022 Military and First Responder recognition trees.

You can submit photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season. This year’s recognition trees will be located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building, along with a third tree decorated by Gold Star mothers and families .

All photos, along with a submission form and tag, must be received no later than Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Photos mailed in should be photocopies as submitted photos will not be returned. Photos may be submitted via email or standard mail.

Email submission: kate.e.morris@wv.gov

Mail submission:

West Virginia Governor’s Mansion

ATTN: Katie Morris

1716 Kanawha Boulevard

Charleston, WV 25305.

The military recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.

The first responder recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.

