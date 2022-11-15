Submit Photos for 2022 Military and First Responder recognition trees
The photos will be displayed on Christmas trees in the Capitol building
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice are inviting West Virginians to honor members of the United States military and first responders by submitting photos for the 2022 Military and First Responder recognition trees.
You can submit photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season. This year’s recognition trees will be located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building, along with a third tree decorated by Gold Star mothers and families .
All photos, along with a submission form and tag, must be received no later than Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Photos mailed in should be photocopies as submitted photos will not be returned. Photos may be submitted via email or standard mail.
Email submission: kate.e.morris@wv.gov
Mail submission:
West Virginia Governor’s Mansion
ATTN: Katie Morris
1716 Kanawha Boulevard
Charleston, WV 25305.
The military recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.
The first responder recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.
