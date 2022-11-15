Submit Photos for 2022 Military and First Responder recognition trees

The photos will be displayed on Christmas trees in the Capitol building
Military and first responder Christmas tree
Military and first responder Christmas tree(Gov. Jim Justice)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice are inviting West Virginians to honor members of the United States military and first responders by submitting photos for the 2022 Military and First Responder recognition trees.

You can submit photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season. This year’s recognition trees will be located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building, along with a third tree decorated by Gold Star mothers and families .

All photos, along with a submission form and tag, must be received no later than Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Photos mailed in should be photocopies as submitted photos will not be returned. Photos may be submitted via email or standard mail.

Email submission: kate.e.morris@wv.gov

Mail submission:

West Virginia Governor’s Mansion

ATTN: Katie Morris

1716 Kanawha Boulevard

Charleston, WV 25305.

The military recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.

The first responder recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus goes over embankment; several students, bus driver injured
Man wanted in theft at local Walmart
Man wanted in theft at local Walmart
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Honoring Kane Roush
2 men convicted in murder sentenced to life without parole; third also sentenced
West Virginia elections
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia

Latest News

Tony looks ahead to possibility of wintry mix
Tony looks ahead to possibility of wintry mix
Tony looks ahead to possibility of wintry mix
Tuesday alert for ice in W.Va. mountains
Rainy days and Tuesdays get me down (sorry K.C.)
First Warning Forecast
Marshall University observes 52nd anniversary of historic plane crash
Marshall University observes 52nd anniversary of historic plane crash