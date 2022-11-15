Tech deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Tech deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you are looking for a bargain on the most-wanted gifts this holiday season — Black Friday or Cyber Monday will offer some of the deepest discounts you’ll see this year, but you’ll compete against an estimated 140 million other shoppers trying to score big too. How do you beat the crowd and get all the best gadgets for the lowest price? Tech life guru Jennifer Jolly joined Susan on Studio 3 with the inside scoop.

For more information visit www.techish.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus goes over embankment; several students, bus driver injured
Honoring Kane Roush
2 men convicted of murder sentenced to life without parole; third also sentenced
John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
Tyjha Ali Watson, 27, of Charleston, WV and Elijah Tariq Figg, 23, of Huntington, WV, both are...
U.S. Marshals | Two men wanted in connection with drug trafficking investigation
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

Latest News

Holiday gaming picks
Holiday gaming picks
Plexaderm
Plexaderm
Holiday gaming picks
Holiday gaming picks
Casey Collins, 38, of Betsy Layne has been charged with four counts of illegal drug...
Large drug bust at home near elementary school; man arrested