Tech deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

If you are looking for a bargain on the most-wanted gifts this holiday season — Black Friday or Cyber Monday will offer some of the deepest discounts you’ll see this year, but you’ll compete against an estimated 140 million other shoppers trying to score big too. How do you beat the crowd and get all the best gadgets for the lowest price? Tech life guru Jennifer Jolly joined Susan on Studio 3 with the inside scoop.

For more information visit www.techish.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.