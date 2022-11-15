Tuesday alert for ice in W.Va. mountains

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a cold Sunday with flurries, a new Tuesday southern storm will deliver a fresh soaker to the region with rainfall measuring a third to half inch. That rain will add to our security of a brush and forest fire free week ahead. The question of possible sleet at the onset of the event is a valid one. Typically, a case like this produces a bit of sleet at the onset of the event followed by a chilly rain and fog. Of course, temperatures will play a role in the forecast on Tuesday so double check the radar on Andy and Brandon’s updates and of course use the WSAZ app to help you plan your safe travels.

The notion of a brief period of freezing conditions is predicated on rain arriving so fast just after sunrise that temperatures do not warm quickly enough. If this was to occur, then a half hour or so of freezing at ground could make for a slick commute. Odds favor no icing of note locally, though in the eastern MOUNTAINS of West Virginia some frozen precipitation is possible for several hours before noon. That’s why the National Weather Service posted a Winter Weather Alert for areas like Beckley-Lewisburg-Bluefield and Randolph-Pocahontas West Virginia.

Our forecast calls for temperatures to fall through the 30s overnight Monday with clouds gathering pre-dawn Tuesday in conjunction with the breeze stirring. That combination should produce a steadying-off of the overnight chill in the low and mid-30s.

Tuesday will turn grey and gloomy with rain and fog much of the time, arrival time mid-morning and lasting through the afternoon. Should rain streak in ahead of schedule, there is a slight risk of an icy windshield or bridge. Highs in the low 40s will feel especially chilly in the damp air.

